Syria.Millenium

At least six civilians injured in a car bomb blast in Jandaris town, Afrin

Several civilians were injured in a car bomb blast in Jandaris town in Afrin area, Aleppo northwestern countryside where Turkish occupation-backed terrorist groups spread
Local sources told SANA that a car bomb went off in one of the residential neighborhoods in Jandaris town, southwest of Afrin city as at least six civilians were injured, in addition to causing huge material damages to the place
Afrin City and the villages in its environs where Turkish occupation-backed terrorist groups spread, have been witnessing a state of chaos and insecurity and conflicts among these terrorist organizations and their leaders over dividing the areas, and controlling the fate of the civilians in them

قد يعجبك ايضا
Syria.Millenium

Israeli occupation forces arrest two Palestinian teenagers in Occupied Jerusalem

Syria.Millenium

Dr. al-Jaafari sworn in before President al-Assad as Deputy Foreign and Expatriates…

Syria.Millenium

Popular gatherings in Hasaka, Qamishli in support for presidential elections, Syria’s…

Syria.Millenium

Popular gathering in Majdal Shams on 39th anniversary of historic strike against…