People of occupied Syrian Golan will continue struggle till completely liberating it, al-Maqat says

The liberated captive Sedqi al-Maqt reemphasized that people of the occupied Syrian Golan will continue the march of struggle and steadfastness in facing the Israeli occupation schemes till fully liberate the occupied Golan

On the 39th anniversary of the comprehensive national open strike in rejection of the outrageous Israeli annexation of occupied Syrian Golan to the Israeli usurper entity, al-Maqat said in interview with the Syria satellite channel on Sunday evening, that Israeli occupation entity has exploited his terrorist tools in the aggressive war that has targeted Syria for about ten years

The liberated prisoner hailed the victories achieved by the Syrian Arab Army, asserting that Israeli entity fears these achievements and seeks to prolong the crisis in Syria through reinvigorating the Daesh and Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist organizations, which are listed as international terrorist organizations

He called on the people in the occupied Syrian Golan to participate in the festival that will be held on Monday in Ayn al-Tina area, stressing that the Golan will return to its motherland, either by war or peace

It is noteworthy that the people in the occupied Syrian Golan on Monday commemorate the 39th anniversary of the comprehensive open strike that was staged in rejection of the Israeli occupation decision to annex the Golan to its usurper entity, and to reiterate their commitment to the Syrian Arab Identity, and their continued struggle in confronting all Israeli settlement schemes in the occupied Syrian Golan till completely liberating and returning it to the motherland