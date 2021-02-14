Turkish occupation, its mercenaries launch shelling attack on vicinity of Ayn Issa town, Raqqa countryside

Turkish occupation forces and their mercenaries of terrorist organizations have continued their artillery shelling attacks on the vicinity of Ayn Issa town from the areas of their deployment in Raqqa northern countryside

Local sources told SANA that the Turkish occupation troops and the terrorist groups, operating under their command have targeted the vicinity of Ayn-Issa town, north of Raqqa, with heavy artillery causing damages to the citizens’ properties and to the cultivated lands

The sources pointed out that the Turkish occupation and their mercenaries have recently intensified their attacks on these areas to force citizens to leave them, and they have provided support to the terrorist organizations to seize citizen’s homes and agricultural crops similar to what they have done in many areas in the countryside of Hasaka, Raqqa and Deir Ezzor

Last Thursday, Turkish occupation forces and their mercenaries targeted with a number of heavy artillery shells the international highway of Aleppo Hasaka in Ayn Issa area, north of Raqqa, which led to the burning of a civilian car, and no causalities were reported