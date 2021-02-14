Syria.Millenium

Turkish Republican People’s Party: Erdogan’s regime provides terrorists in Syria with weapons

The Turkish Republication People’s Party reaffirmed that the Turkish regime headed by Recep Tayyip Erdoğan  “illegally” supported terrorist organizations in Syria with large quantities of weapons and ammunition

The party’s Deputy Leader and spokesperson, Faik Öztrak, said that Erdogan ordered his intelligence to transport weapons and war equipment to the terrorist organizations and at the same time imprisoned all those who revealed this operation

He added that Erdogan has exerted his efforts to remove parliamentary immunity again from Enis Berberoğlu who uncovered the operations of providing terrorists with weapons and equipment in Syria

