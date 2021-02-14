Syria.Millenium

A number of Turkish occupation mercenaries killed in infighting among them in Afrin

 A number of Turkish occupation mercenaries of terrorist organizations were killed as infighting renewed among them in occupied Afrin city in Aleppo countryside

Local sources told SANA reporter that fierce infighting erupted among groups affiliated to the so-called “Islam Army” and the so- called “Jabha Shamya” terrorist groups in Afrin city which is occupied by the Turkish forces and their terrorist mercenaries in Aleppo northwestern countryside

The sources added that the terrorists used medium and light weapons during the infighting erupted in the center of the city

The infighting led to killing and injuring a number of terrorists

قد يعجبك ايضا
Syria.Millenium

Turkish Republican People’s Party: Erdogan’s regime provides terrorists in Syria with…

Syria.Millenium

Citizens of occupied Syrian Golan determined to confront Israeli occupation schemes

Syria.Millenium

On the 39th anniversary of Open Strike… Syrians in Golan more determined to resist…

Syria.Millenium

Health Ministry: 55 new coronavirus cases registered, 80 cases recover, 4 pass away