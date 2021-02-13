Syria.Millenium

Syrian team wins 3 silver medals in Fazza International Championship

The Syrian Athletics Team for Special Sports has won three new silver medals in Fazza International Championship currently held in the United Arab Emirates, the final qualifying stage for Paralympic Tokyo

Athletes, Mohammad Khalid Mohammad has won a silver medal in javelin throwing competition as he had thrown for a distance of 43 ,69 meters, Alaa Abdul Salam won another silver medal in shot put throwing competition, after he had registered a distance of  7,52 meters and Ali Asa’ad won a silver medal in shot put throwing competition, in addition to achieving a new Syrian record in discus throwing for the blind category of a distance of 31.61 meters, where  was ranked 4th in this competition

قد يعجبك ايضا
Syria.Millenium

QSD militia kidnaps a number of civilians in Raqqa countryside

Syria.Millenium

Iraq receives invitation to participate in Astana talks on Syria as observer

Syria.Millenium

A child martyred in Turkish occupation bullets in western countryside of Idleb

Syria.Millenium

A number of QSD militants killed, injured in attacks in al-Jazeera region