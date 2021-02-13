Syrian team wins 3 silver medals in Fazza International Championship

The Syrian Athletics Team for Special Sports has won three new silver medals in Fazza International Championship currently held in the United Arab Emirates, the final qualifying stage for Paralympic Tokyo

Athletes, Mohammad Khalid Mohammad has won a silver medal in javelin throwing competition as he had thrown for a distance of 43 ,69 meters, Alaa Abdul Salam won another silver medal in shot put throwing competition, after he had registered a distance of 7,52 meters and Ali Asa’ad won a silver medal in shot put throwing competition, in addition to achieving a new Syrian record in discus throwing for the blind category of a distance of 31.61 meters, where was ranked 4th in this competition