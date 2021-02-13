Syria.Millenium

A child martyred in Turkish occupation bullets in western countryside of Idleb

A child was martyred when Turkish occupation forces opened fire at him in the western countryside of Idleb

Local sources told SANA that a 10-year old boy was martyred on Saturday morning as Turkish occupation forces opened their fire directly at him while he was in an agricultural field near the areas they have occupied along with their terrorist mercenaries in the western countryside of Idleb

Since their aggression on the Syrian territories, the Turkish regime forces  and their terrorist mercenaries have carried out criminal operations against the locals, destroyed infrastructure and service facilities, spread chaos and practiced various forms of terrorism against the locals

