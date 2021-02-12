Syria.Millenium

QSD militia continues to kidnap journalists and teachers in Syrian al-Jazzera

US occupation- backed QSD militia continued its systematized violations against civilians in Syrian al-Jazeera, kidnapping journalists, teachers and party cadres

QSD practices come in the framwork of a policy to intimidate and dominate civilians who reject these arbitrary acts

The whereabouts of journalists, Muhammad al-Sagheer, correspondent of al – Ikhbaryia TV and Khaled al-Hassan, correspondent of al-Manar TV in Qamishli city is still unknown after nearly one year and a half of their abduction by QSD

QSD militia acts didn’t stop at confronting demonstrations of the people with live bullets and the siege of cities and towns, but, they increased operations of kidnapping teachers in the countryside of Hasaka, Raqqa and Deir Ezzor

QSD militia also prevents teaching the curricula approved by the Syrian Ministry of Education in those regions

قد يعجبك ايضا
Syria.Millenium

Militia man of QSD killed in attack in countryside of Deir Ezzor

Syria.Millenium

One Palestinian martyred, three injured as Israeli settler run over them

Syria.Millenium

Health Ministry: 56 new Coronavirus cases recorded, 72 cases recover, 3 pass away

Syria.Millenium

Russian security source: Terrorists affiliated with al-Nusra train militants to…