Militia man of QSD killed in attack in countryside of Deir Ezzor

Attacks on US-backed QSD militia continue, as one of its militants was killed on Friday morning after shooting him directly in the northern countryside of Deir Ezzor

Local sources told SANA reporter that an attack with machine gun targeted one QSD militant while he was in the village of Al-Sager, north of Deir Ezzor, killing him instantly

On Wednesday, QSD militia militant was killed and several others were wounded in separate attacks