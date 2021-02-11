Russian security source: Terrorists affiliated with al-Nusra train militants to commit crimes in Russia

A Russian security source announced that terrorists affiliated with Jabhat al-Nusra are training militants to commit crimes in different Russian streets and cities

The leaders of the terrorist organization have directed their followers to commit crimes in different Russian cities during public gatherings in the streets, the source was quoted by Russian TASS news agency as saying today

The source noted that the leaders of terrorist groups affiliated with the Jabhat al-Nusra are preparing terrorists who came from Russia or who were recruited from neighboring countries to carry out crimes during demonstrations in Russia