More than 360 companies participate in “Made in Syria” exhibition for textiles and clothes

Prime Minister, Hussein Arnous, inaugurated the activities of “Made in Syria” exporting exhibition for textiles and clothes

The exhibition is held at the Fairgrounds in Damascus and organized by the Federation of Syrian Chambers of Industry and Commerce in addition to the Syrian Exporters’ Association for clothing and textile, and it will last until the February 14th

More than 360 companies specialized in textiles, cotton and clothes participate in the exhibitionPrime Minister, in a statement to the journalists, pointed out to the efforts exerted by the government to support and develop this Industry

He affirmed that the government stands by merchants and industrialists to help facilitate the export process, adding that the government wants internal market to be self-sufficient with exporting the surplus

As for the industrialists whose works stopped due to terrorism, Arnous said that the government’s efforts did not stop providing the necessary support to the industrialists and they were allowed to obtain administrative licenses, and many obstacles were also overcome

Arnous added that supporting industrial zones and cities is on the top of the list of government concerns that focus on backing Industrial and agricultural production.