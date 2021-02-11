QSD militia kidnaps two women from al-Hawl camp in Hasaka

US- backed QSD militia kidnapped on Thursday two women from al-Hawl camp in Hasaka countryside and a number of civilians while storming al-Ezbah town in Deir Ezzor countryside

Local sources told SANA reporter that militants from QSD militia stormed one of al-Hawl camp sections, east of Hasaka and kidnapped two women and took them to an unknown destination

A child died today in al-Hawl camp, of the bad humanitarian situation and lack of health care in it

In Deir Ezzor northern countryside, local sources told SANA that armed groups from QSD militia raided the town of al-Ezbah and kidnapped a number of its residents, taking to an unknown destination