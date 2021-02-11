Syria.Millenium

A child dies in QSD-controlled al-Houl camp in Hasaka countryside

 A child has died in al-Houl refugee camp, east of Hasaka, which is controlled by the US occupation affiliate QSD militia, as a result of poor humanitarian conditions and the lack of health care provided to the residents of the camp

Local sources told SANA reporter that as a result of the lack of health care in al-Houl camp, which is controlled by QSD militia, and the harsh conditions lived by its residents, especially children, a child died amid fears of an escalating disease outbreak due to the lack of food and medicines

Through a militia which it backs, Washington holds tens of thousands of displaced Syrians in al-Rukban camp in al-Tanf area and in al-Houl camp east of Hasaka amid harsh conditions that threaten of a humanitarian catastrophe in light of the acute shortage of survival requirements including water, medicine, food, security and others

