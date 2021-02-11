A car burned due to Turkish occupation attack in Raqqa countryside

Turkish occupation forces and their mercenaries of terrorist organizations have targeted Hasaka- Aleppo highway in Ain-Issa area in Northern Raqqa countryside, causing the burning of a car

Local sources told SANA reporter that Turkish occupation troops have targeted Hasaka- Aleppo highway with a number of artillery shells, leaving no casualties

The sources pointed out that over the past days, Turkish occupation and its mercenaries have escalated their attacks on the vital highways adjacent to the areas they have occupied in the countryside of Aleppo, Raqqa and Hasaka to put more pressure on the locals and impede their movements

Several civilians, including a child, were injured due to Turkish occupation and its mercenaries shelling attack on the residential houses in the villages affiliated to Tal Tamir town in Hasaka northern countryside