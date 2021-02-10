Humanitarian aid, provided by Russia, distributed to Hadar town in Quneitra countryside

City of Quneitra distributed on Wednesday humanitarian aid to people in need, martyrs and wounded families in Hadar town in the northern countryside of Quneitra

Municipality chief in Hadar, Ali Rekab, said in a statement to SANA reporter that the aid, provided by Russia, includes 350 food baskets

He added that this aid expresses the depth of the relationship between the Syrian and Russian peoples, and it confirms Russia’s support to Syria in its war on terrorism