Russian Defense forces repel terrorist rocket-launcher attack on Hmeimem base

Russian Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday that its forces repelled a terrorist multiple rocket-launchers on Hmeimem base in Lattakia

“The Russian air defense forces repelled a multiple rocket-launcher attack on Hmeimem air base,” Deputy Director of the Russian Coordination Center in Hmeimem , Rear Admiral, Vyacheslav Sitnik, said in a statement

He added that the monitoring devices specified the place from which the shelling was carried out in the areas of terrorists where they are positioned in the de-escalation zone of Idleb

The Russian military officer affirmed that the attack did not cause any causalities or material damage, adding that Hmeimem base works as usual