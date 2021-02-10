Syria.Millenium

Russian Defense forces repel terrorist rocket-launcher attack on Hmeimem base

Russian Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday that its forces repelled a terrorist multiple rocket-launchers on Hmeimem base in Lattakia
“The Russian air defense forces repelled a multiple rocket-launcher attack on Hmeimem air base,” Deputy Director of the Russian Coordination Center in Hmeimem , Rear Admiral,  Vyacheslav Sitnik, said in a statement
He added that the monitoring devices specified the place from which the shelling was carried out in the areas of terrorists where they are positioned  in the de-escalation zone of Idleb
The Russian military officer affirmed that the attack did not cause any causalities or material damage, adding that Hmeimem base works as usual

