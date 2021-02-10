Several civilians wounded in Turkish occupation attack with shells on Tal Tamir town

A number of civilians, including a child, were wounded in an attack by Turkish occupation forces and their mercenaries on residential houses in the villages of Tal Tamer town in the northern countryside of Hasaka

Local sources told SANA reporter that the Turkish occupation forces and their terrorists attacked residential buildings in the villages of the western Tal Tamir town, injuring a number of civilians, including a child

Last Sunday, the Turkish occupation forces and their mercenaries targeted, with rocket-propelled grenades, residential homes in the villages of Tal Tawila and Karabin northwest of Tal Tamer