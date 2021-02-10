A number of QSD militants killed and wounded in attacks in countryside of Hasaka and Deir Ezzor

A number of US-backed QSD militia, were killed and wounded in attacks against their movements in the countryside of Hasaka and eastern Deir Ezzor

Local sources told SANA that one QSD militant was killed and another was wounded by machine gun fire in the vicinity of al-Hawaij village in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor

Earlier, a number of QSD militia militants were injured in detonation of an explosive device which was planted in one side of the road when their military vehicle passed by in Hasaka eastern countryside

SANA reporter said that an explosive device went off on the road between al-Hawl camp and al-Ya’arubyia town in Hasaka eastern countryside, when a military vehicle, carrying a number of QSD militia gunmen, was passing by, causing the injury of them and damage to the vehicle