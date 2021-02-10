A number of QSD militants injured in explosive device blast in Hasaka countryside

A number of QSD militia gunmen were injured in detonation of an explosive device which was planted in one side of the road when their military vehicle passed by in Hasaka eastern countryside

SANA reporter said that an explosive device went off on the road between al-Hawl camp and al-Ya’arubyia town in Hasaka eastern countryside, when a military vehicle, carrying a number of QSD militia gunmen, was passing by, causing the injury of them and damage to the vehicle