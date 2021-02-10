US occupation removes damaged vehicles and tankers laden with stolen Syrian oil to Iraq

US occupation forces have removed 52 damaged vehicles, including a military hovercraft from their bases in Hasaka countryside to north of Iraq via al–Walid illegitimate border crossing with north of Iraq

Local sources told SANA reporter that a convoy, consisting of 35 vehicles, affiliated to US occupation forces carrying a damaged hovercraft, boxes, several refrigerated containers, oil tankers moved from Tal Hamis town on Wednesday morning heading towards al-Walid illegitimate border crossing through Rmelan town ,Hasaka northeastern countryside, to Iraqi lands

The sources noted that another convoy, consisting of 17 vehicles and oil tankers loaded with stolen Syrian oil, accompanied by military Hummer cars, had been taken out by US occupation forces from their base in Kharab al-Jir Military Airbase in the countryside of al- Ya’rubiyah to north of Iraq via the same crossing