Several Turkish occupation’s mercenaries injured in clashes among them in Aleppo countryside.

Fierce clashes have erupted among Turkish occupation backed- terrorist groups in Bazagha town in northeastern Aleppo countryside, causing injuries among them

Local sources told SANA reporter that terrorists affiliated to the so called’’ Al-Jabha al-Shamiyeh” organization, stopped a car carrying terrorists from “al-Hamzat Division”, in addition to smuggled materials from Turkey, at the entrance of Bazagha town to the northeast of al-Bab city

The terrorists prevented the car from entering, as clash was erupted among them

The sources noted out that the terrorist organization “al-Hamzat Division” sent reinforcements to support the terrorists, who have fortified at the entrance of Bazagha town as clashes with machineguns have erupted with the terrorists of the so-called al-Jabha al-Shamiyeh, causing injuries in their ranks