The cabinet recommends to observe markets, punish price manipulators

The cabinet recommended on Tuesday to strictly monitor markets, control prices and apply the most severe penalties against manipulators in subsidized materials, calling on the ministers to hold field tours to the markets and be transparent with all citizens.

In a weekly session headed by Prime Minister, Hussein Arnous , the Cabinet adopted the first national report of the non-governmental organizations, civil societies, which aims to organize the structure of these organizations and provide a credible official reference based on actual data and improved mechanism.

The cabinet also approved the amendment of the minimum and maximum limits for the criteria of micro, small and medium projects’ classification, in line with the current situation in terms of the number of workers, the annual sales’ volume and the equipment