Hand-made products and handicrafts summarize creativity of 70 women at bazaar of Valentine

A new space given by the bazaar of “Valentine’s Day” for women who have micro-projects

The women find in those activities a wide window to display their products, which are made with professionalism and talent, particularly in light of the diversity witnessed by these products, including weaving, embroidery, crochet, varieties of food, sweets and other various handicrafts

The bazaar, which was opened on Tuesday by the “Syrian Colors” group for youth at the Umayyad hall in Sheraton Damascus Hotel, displays creative efforts and hardworking of more than 70 young women and ladies seeking to market their businesses, according Rana al-Tabaa, the event organizer

Tabba added the displayed works show the nobility of traditional Syrian handicrafts, the beauty of their products and their quality, as well as a source of income for their owners

A number of visitors at the bazaar considered it as an opportunity to support the owners of micro- projects and encourage them to work, as Fadia Dayoub says