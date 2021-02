A person was injured when an explosive device, placed in his car, exploded on Monday evening in Saida town in Daraa eastern countryside

Daraa Police Commander Lt. Gen. Darrar al-Dandal told SANA reporter in a statement that a citizen was wounded due to a device explosion attached to his car in al-Jahamneh alley in Saida town as he was subsequently transferred to al-Rahamah Hospital, where he was receiving treatment