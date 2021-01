Hasaka City locals stage a stand in protest against siege imposed by QSD militia

SANA’s reporter said that locals in Hasaka City on Sunday staged a stand in protest against the siege imposed by the QSD militia on the city center

The reporter added that QSD militants opened fire on the protestors

The US occupation-backed QSD militia continues to impose a tight siege on Hasaka City center, and it prevents the entrance of vehicles, means of transport, foodstuffs and water tankers and other basic daily needs

