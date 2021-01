head of the so-called «Deir Ezzor Council» affiliated to US-backed QSD militia was injured and two of his guards were killed in an attack on his car in the countryside of Raqqa

Local sources said that the head of “Deir Ezzor Civil Council “belonging to QSD militia was seriously wounded in an attack on his car while it was passing near one of the militia’s checkpoints in Al-Karamah neighborhood in the eastern countryside of Raqqa, killing two of his guards

طباعة