Worldwide coronavirus death toll nears two million and 230 thousand

The novel coronavirus has claimed the lives of 2, 229,716 people worldwide since its appearance in December 2019

According to the American Worldometers website, the total number of coronavirus infections globally has reached up to 103, 148, 380, while the recoveries have amounted to 74, 788,097

In Mexico, the Health Ministry said that 1,495 new coronavirus deaths, and 15,337 infections were recorded bringing the total number of infections in the country to 1, 857, 230, and the death toll to 158,074

The government says the actual number of infections and deaths is likely much higher than the reported figure due to the small number of tests

Meanwhile, China recorded the largest daily increase in the number of new infections with the Coronavirus within six days, driven by a jump in infections in a city in the northeast of the country

The National Health Committee said in a statement that the Chinese Mainland recorded 92 confirmed cases yesterday, 73 of which were detected in Tonghua City, Jilin Province, bringing the total confirmed cases to 89,522 infections, while the death toll is still constant at 4,636 deaths

طباعة