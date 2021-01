A Palestinian young man mas martyred after the Israeli occupation forces opened fire on him south of Bethlehem City in the West Bank

Maan News Agency stated that the occupation forces positioned at one of their checkpoints south of the city opened fire on the young man as he was martyred

The Israeli occupation forces continue their hostile practices against the Palestinians through tightening the noose on them and storming their cities and villages with the aim of displacing them and usurping their lands and Judaizing them

طباعة