Turkish Politician: Erdogan regime committed serious mistakes in Syria

Deputy Chairman of Turkey’s Republican People’s Party, Veli Ağbaba, affirmed that President of the Turkish regime, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has committed serious mistakes in Syria as a result of his blatant and dangerous interventions in the country since the beginning of the crisis

“Erdogan is responsible for the bloodshed in Syria and Iraq,” Agbaba said during a session of the Turkish Parliament, adding that his blatant and dangerous interventions in Syria have negatively affected the country, and they are the reason behind the sabotage there

He warned against the outcomes of that intervention which will ultimately lead, directly and indirectly, to the destruction of Turkey

Agbaba added that the Syrian refugee crisis was a direct result of Erdogan regime’s interference in the Syrian affairs

