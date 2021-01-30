آخر تحديث: 2021-01-30 14:45:41
Commercial and fishery ports to be closed due to stormy weather

-General Directorate of Ports said on Saturday that all commercial and fishery ports in the coastal region will be closed due to stormy and bad weather as of 2:00 pm on Saturday

Meteorology Department expected in its Saturday bulletin that the weather will be cloudy and rainy over most areas, heaviest rains  will be over the coastal areas and snow is expected over mountains  that reach to over 1500 meters and below

