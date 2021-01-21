Syria strongly condemns twin terrorist attacks of Baghdad

Syria condemned, in the strongest terms, the twin terrorist attacks that took place in al-Tayaran Square in Baghdad and claimed the lives of a large number of innocent citizens and injured others, affirming that these terrorist attacks indicate the need for intensifying efforts to combat terrorism

“Syria condemns, in the strongest terms, the twin terrorist attacks that took place in al-Tayaran Square in Baghdad and claimed the lives of a large number of innocent citizens and injured others,” an Official source at Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said on Thursday

The source added that those cowardly terrorist attacks show once again the need for intensifying efforts to combat terrorism until it is completely eliminated, this terrorism that poses serious threat to security and stability in the region and the world

It concluded by saying that the Syrian Arab Republic, while expresses its solidarity and full sympathy with brotherly Iraq towards those terrorist attacks, it offers its sincere condolence to Iraq, as leadership and people, hoping quick recovery for the wounded

