Russia calls on EU to remove economic, coercive measures imposed on Syria

Russian Foreign Ministry called for removing the unilateral coercive measures imposed on Syria in the interests of the Syrian people and regional security and stability

“The European Union should return to the international law domain through lifting the illegitimate unilateral sanctions it imposed on Syria in the interest of the Syrian people and in a way that guarantees regional stability and security

spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova said in a press briefing on Thursday

She expressed her deep regret over the recent European Union measures against Syria, including those against Minister of Foreign Affairs, Faysal Miqdad, stressing that the measures won’t serve the stability of situation in Syria and do not help overcome the repercussions of the crisis in the country

طباعة