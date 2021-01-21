Two QSD militia militants killed in attacks in Hasaka and Raqqa countryside

At least two militants of US-backed QSD militia were killed and three others were wounded in attacks that targeted the axes of their movements in the countryside of Hasaka and Raqqa

Civil sources in Hasaka told SANA that an explosive device, planted by unknown persons, went off while a military vehicle of QSD militia was passing by on Al-Kharafi Road South of Hasaka, killing of two militants

The sources added that direct casualties were reported among the militants of QSD as a result of an explosion of an explosive device that targeted a military vehicle on Jabal Abdul Aziz Road in the western countryside of Hasaka

