Earthquake of 5,1 on Richter scale hits Cyprus

Residents of the Syrian coastal areas felt the earthquake that hit Cyprus Island on Thursday afternoon

In a statement to SANA, the National Earthquake Center said that an earthquake of 5.1 on the Richter scale, with 10 km depth hit the island of Cyprus at 4:27 p.m

The center added that residents of the coastal areas in Lattakia, Tartous and Beirut felt the earthquake

Earlier, SANA reporters said that Syrian citizens felt the earthquake in Lattakia, Homs, Tartous

