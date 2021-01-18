Occupation forces arrest 13 Palestinians in the West Bank

The Israeli occupation forces on Monday arrested 13 Palestinians in the West Bank

Maan News Agency reported that the occupation forces stormed the cities of Nablus and Hebron and the towns of Abu Dis, Issawiya and al-Zaim in occupied Jerusalem, and Kober and al-Mughayyir in Ramallah, in addition to al-Dheisheh Camp, and arrested 13 Palestinians

On Sunday, the occupation forces arrested 13 Palestinians in different areas across the West Bank

