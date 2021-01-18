367 students participate in first round of final qualifying tests of Syrian Science Olympiad

With the participation of 367 students from different provinces, the first round of the final qualifying tests for the Syrian Science Olympiad was launched on Monday to select members of the national teams that will participate in the international and world Olympiad competitions in the coming period in the disciplines of (mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology and informatics)

The final qualifiers held by the Excellence and Creativity Authority include two rounds of tests over a period of two days, each round will last for four continuous hours in the disciplines of (mathematics, physics, chemistry and biology) at Ebla Hotel in Damascus and will last for five continuous hours for the tests of informatics specialization at the Faculty of Informatics Engineering at the University of Damascus

The first-grade secondary school students who qualified from the current season and the students who were members of the national teams of the Olympiad during the previous years will undergo the tests

It is scheduled to announce the results of the winning students during a ceremony at Dar al-Assad for Culture and Arts (Damascus Opera House) in Damascus on Wednesday (20/01/2021

The Syrian Science Olympiad competitions for the year 2020/2021 were launched on the October 31st, with the participation of 6,235 students from the first-grade secondary school students from different provinces

