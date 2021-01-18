Lavrov: What US does in Syria violates resolution 2254 which stipulates for commitment to Syria’s sovereignty

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has affirmed that Washington and its allies have used the coronavirus pandemic to increase the means of pressure and to impose more sanctions on several states

During his Annual Press Conference in Moscow on Monday, Lavrov said in a response to a question by SANA’s correspondent that what the US is doing in Syria in terms of occupying the land, plundering its wealth and supporting separatist militias violates the UN resolution No. 2254 which stipulates for the commitment to Syria’s sovereignty and its territorial integrity

Lavrov added that the US, and the West should realize that the age of imposing dictations and hegemony has ended and that the cooperation, and respecting the sovereignty of the states is the basis for building the international relations

