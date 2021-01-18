President Al – Assad awards Syrian Order of Merit to Director General of Commission of Martyrs’ sons schools

President Bashar al-Assad awarded the General Director of the Commission of Martyrs’ Sons and Daughters, Shaheera Fallouh, the Syrian Order of Merit of the Excellent Degree, in appreciation for her national career in addition to her great efforts in caring of the sons and daughters of martyrs on the humane, social and educational levels

During the awarding ceremony, President Al -Assad appreciated the rich work of Mrs. Fallouh since 1970s when she was struggling for raising the role of woman in society through her membership in the Women Union and People’s Assembly till she reached her significant and successful role in embracing and caring about sons and daughters of martyrs, along with her relentless efforts to compensate them with what they lost and to make them distinguished in society

In turn, Fallouh thanked president Al – Assad for his honor, considering that it represents momentum for her and for all the commission’s staff for more giving

She expressed her pride of her career over the past years with the Martyrs’ children

