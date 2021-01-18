Israeli occupation warplanes launch new aggression on besieged Gaza Strip

Israeli occupation warplanes on Monday at dawn launched a new aggression on the besieged Gaza Strip

Maan News Agency reported that the occupation warplanes carried out a series of sorties through which they targeted east of Rafah City, south of the Gaza Strip, causing huge material damages to the houses and the Palestinians’ properties

The occupation’s warplanes carry out daily acts of aggression on the besieged Gaza Strip and its artillery target with shells different areas in the Strip, causing the martyrdom and injury of hundreds of Palestinians, in addition to causing huge infrastructure damage

