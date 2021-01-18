Worldwide coronavirus death toll exceeds 2 million and 38 thousand

The novel coronavirus has claimed the lives of more than 2 million and 38 thousand people worldwide since its appearance in December 2019, according to the latest statistics by the American Worldometers website

The website added that the total number of the coronavirus infections worldwide has reached up to 95,450,523 and the fatalities has climbed to 2,038,848 while the recoveries amounted to 68,146,016

The US is still on the top of the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic in terms of the number of the infections and deaths after recording 407,151 fatalities out of 24,473,958 coronavirus cases, while India comes in the second place after registering 152,456 deaths out of 10,572,672, and Brazil comes third after recording 209,868 deaths out of 8,488,099 infections

