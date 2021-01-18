Health Ministry: 94 new coronavirus cases recorded, 74 cases recover, 8 pass away

Health Ministry announced that 94 new coronavirus cases were registered in the country, and 74 patients infected with the virus have recovered while 8 others have passed away

In a statement on Sunday evening, the Ministry said that the total number of Coronavirus cases in the country climbed to 13,036 of which 6548 cases recovered and 832 passed away

The first Coronavirus case registered in Syria was reported on March 22nd last year and the first fatality from the virus was recorded one week later

