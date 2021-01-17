QSD militia kidnaps a number of young men in eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor

The US occupation–backed QSD militia continued its hostile practices against the civilians in the areas it has occupied, as it kidnapped a number of young men in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor

Local sources told SANA that QSD militia has raided two areas of al-Susa and Hajin, east of Deir Ezzor, and kidnapped a number of young men and took them to an unknown destination to forcibly recruits them in its ranks

On Saturday, QSD militia gunmen kidnapped a group of young men in the city of al-Shaddadi in the countryside of Hasaka and drove them at gunpoint to training camps to force them to fight in the ranks of the militia

