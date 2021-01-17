A person martyred, three wounded by fires of unknown persons, explosive device blast, Quneitra countryside

One person was martyred on Saturday evening and three others were wounded in an explosive device blast and by fires of unknown persons in the vicinity of al-Baath city and in al-Qusaybah village in Quneitra countryside

SANA’s reporter said that an explosive device planted by unknown persons went off in the village of al-Qusaybah in Quneitra southern countryside as one person was martyred

In the vicinity of al-Baath city in the northern countryside, SANA reporter said that three people were wounded as unknown persons opened fire on them near the flower nursery on al- Hamidiya-al-Baath City road

