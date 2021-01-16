Al-Karama tops, Tishreen and al-Jaish second in 12th round of Premier Football League

By the goalless draw between al-Karama Football Team and Jabla team in the match held on Saturday on al-Basel Stadium in Homs, al-Karama topped within the competitions of Premier Football League, the12th and penultimate round, first leg

So, at the end of the 12th round, al-Karama remains in the lead with 28 points, followed by Tishreen and al-Jaish with 27 points for each, Hittin 23 points, al-Wahda 21, al-Talee’a 18, Jabla 17,al-Wathba 16,al-Ettihad 13, Hurjalla and al-Shurta with11 points for each ,al-Sahel 6, al-Hurria 5,and al-Futowa came last with 3 point

