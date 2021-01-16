Health Ministry: 92 new coronavirus cases registered, 69 cases recover, 7 pass away

Health Ministry announced that 92 new coronavirus cases were registered in the country, and 69 patients infected with the virus have recovered while 7 others have passed away

In a statement on Saturday evening, the Ministry said that the total number of Coronavirus cases in the country reached up to 12,942, of which 6474 cases recovered and 824 passed away

The first Coronavirus case registered in Syria was reported on March 22nd last year and the first mortality was recorded one week later

طباعة