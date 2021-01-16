Tartous and Lattakia Ports closed due to bad weather

Directorate of Maritime Ports announced that the two ports of Lattakia and Tartous in addition to the Petroleum Downstream of Banyas were closed till further notice in the face of the maritime navigation due to the prevailing weather conditions, the high waves and the increase of the wind speed

Director General of Ports, Admiral Ammar Makhlouf, said in a statement to SANA that the Directorate also closed all the fishing and picnic ports on the Syrian coast due to the bad weather as well

