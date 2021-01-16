Two wells put into service in Alouk project in Hasaka

The General Establishment for Drinking Water in Hasaka Province said that two new wells from Alouk water plant put into service on Saturday as the number of wells operating in the plant has become 21 wells

Director-General of the Establishment Eng. Mahmoud al-Okla told SANA reporter that maintenance workshops have completed the necessary maintenance works in the two wells, and they were put into service to contribute, in addition to the operating wells, to stabilize water pumping for civilians in Hasaka city and the western countryside of the province

Al-Okla stressed that the maintenance operations which have been carried out in Alouk project, in cooperation with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) will continue to fully maintain the project

The number of wells in Alouk project reaches 34 wells, in addition to 12 horizontal water pumps, through which about 80,000 cubic meters per day of drinking water are produced

