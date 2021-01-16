Two children injured in explosion of a landmine left behind by terrorists in Quneitra countryside

Tow children were injured in explosion of a landmine left behind by terrorists in the surroundings of Jebba village in Quneitra central countryside

Director of Mamdouh Abbaza Hospital in Quneitra Dr. Wisam Mawardi told SANA reporter that two children were admitted to the hospital to receive necessary medical treatment

The terrorist organizations planted explosive devices in the main and sub-roads before they were defeated from the areas controlled by them, as the explosion of a number of these explosive devices causes the martyrdom and injury of a number of civilians

