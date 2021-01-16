A number of QSD militia gunmen injured in two attacks in Deir Ezzor countryside

A number of US occupation–backed QSD militia gunmen were injured on Saturday in explosion of two explosive devices in al-Ezbah and Abu Hamam villages in Deir Ezzor northern and eastern countryside

local sources told SANA that an explosive device went off in a group of gunmen affiliated to QSD militia in al-Ezbah area in the northern countryside of Deir Ezzor, causing injury a number of QSD militants

In Deir Ezzor eastern countryside, two QSD militia gunmen were injured due to an explosive device blast near one of the military checkpoints in Abu Hamam town

