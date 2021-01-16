Turkish occupation’s Mercenaries kidnap 8 civilians in Merikiz village, Hasaka countryside

A group of Turkish occupation mercenaries kidnapped a number of people from the village of Merekiz in the countryside of Ras al-Ain northwest of Hasaka and took them to an unknown destination

Civil sources told SANA that a group of the so-called al-Hamza Division mercenaries of the Turkish occupation forces raided the village of Mirekiz in the countryside of Ras al-Ain northwest of Hasaka and kidnapped 8 civilians and took them to an unknown destination

Last week, the Turkish occupation mercenaries seized several shops in the city of Ras al-Ayn after expelling their original owners at gunpoint, looting their contents and turning them into warehouses for weapons and ammunition

